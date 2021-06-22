Shares, registers, and agreements: The legal requirements of equity crowdfunding

This article teaches:

How to test your eligibility for equity crowdfunding;

Your legal obligations under the Corporations Act; and

How to preserve the rights of existing shareholders.

Equity crowdfunding is growing in popularity as smaller investors seek to own a slice of promising companies. If you plan on going down the equity crowdfunding path, you need to be aware of the knock-on effects to your company.

This article explains the legal reporting requirements, including how to mitigate the potential dilution of shares in your company, and the need for a shareholders agreement.

Equity crowdfunding opens up a lot of potential capital, but you need to ensure your business is properly prepared for the changes that follow.