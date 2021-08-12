Cheat sheet: Take your business global with $770,000 worth of export grants

This cheat sheet covers:

How to work out whether you’re eligible for the EMDG grants;

How to apply; and

How much money you can receive.

The rules and structure of the Export Market Development Grants Scheme (EMDG) changed over from July 1, 2021. SMEs can now access a total of $770,000 in matched funding over an eight year period.

However, the threshold for annual turnover has been dropped from $50 million to $20 million.

This cheat sheet explains what’s new and how to apply, so you can give yourself the best chance of success.