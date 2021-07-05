Doing your own PR? Here are five mistakes not to make

This article teaches:

How to appropriately follow up with journalists;

Why you should offer exclusives; and

How to prepare for interviews.

For early-stage businesses looking to grab attention and reach a wider market, PR can play a key role alongside advertising.

If you plan on handling your own PR, these are the five things you should absolutely avoid.

You’re competing for journalists’ time. If you respect that and come prepared, you’ve got a much better chance of securing coverage, and all the benefits that can follow.