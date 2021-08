The COVID-19 pandemic has had both short- and long-term impacts on Australia’s retail environment.

Current lockdowns and delayed vaccine roll-outs pose an immediate risk to the retail landscape. Yet it’s the longer-term impacts — particularly as they relate to consumer shopping behaviour — that indicate both challenges and opportunities for Australian retail.

This article brings you four key insights from a recent survey of 20,000 shoppers globally that you can use to plan your strategy.