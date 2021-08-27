How to have hard conversations effectively when emotions are running high

This fast tool explains:

How people respond to anger and frustration;

Why it’s important to frame your feelings with facts; and

How to state your feelings up front without distorting the conversation.

Do you say whatever is on your mind without giving it much thought? Do you express the emotions you’re feeling, including anger and frustration, in whatever way those feelings arise in that moment?

When you do let loose and say whatever you want, however you want — whether it’s hurtful or filled with anger and frustration — do you not get the result you want? That’s because people respond to how we make them feel.

Of course, hard conversations and negative emotions are unavoidable. This article teaches you how to frame and explain your feelings and bring the conversation back to solutions.