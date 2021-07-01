Review, reflect, reset: How to plan for the new financial year

This article teaches you:

How to map out risks within your business;

The right questions to ask before planning your financial year; and

Why staff retention strategies should be part of your project planning.

A new financial year is a fresh start. It’s also just another day in business that you can make the most of.

This article gives you tips and strategies for planning, and keeping your plans on track.

By investing more time up front now, you can avoid higher costs and missed targets later.