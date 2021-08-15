Rise with Reels co-founder Alisha Marfatia.

Rise with Reels co-founder Alisha Marfatia. Source: supplied.

Fast Tools
Alisha Marfatia

Rise with Reels: How to utilise the power of Instagram for your business

Authors
Alisha Marfatia
Content Marketing, Social Media
checklistChecklist
3 minute Read

This checklist includes:

  • Why businesses need to utilise Instagram;
  • How to make reels that keep your audience engaged; and
  • What not to do when trying to build your online presence.

Instagram isn’t going anywhere. In fact, it’s only going to keep getting bigger and bigger. But here’s the catch: your audience’s attention span is getting shorter and shorter — which is why businesses need to learn how to harness the power of Instagram reels.

Alisha Marfatia is the founder of The Social Impact and co-director of the Rise with Reels course. In this SmartCompany Plus piece, she shares the do’s and don’ts of Instagram reels for business owners.

Join Plus to access
Already a Plus member?

More for you from PLUS

image/svg+xml

Try us for 30 days free

Simply enter the code 30FREE when you select a monthly SmartCompany Plus subscription.

Try now