Rise with Reels: How to utilise the power of Instagram for your business

This checklist includes:
- Why businesses need to utilise Instagram;
- How to make reels that keep your audience engaged; and
- What not to do when trying to build your online presence.
Instagram isn’t going anywhere. In fact, it’s only going to keep getting bigger and bigger. But here’s the catch: your audience’s attention span is getting shorter and shorter — which is why businesses need to learn how to harness the power of Instagram reels.
Alisha Marfatia is the founder of The Social Impact and co-director of the Rise with Reels course. In this SmartCompany Plus piece, she shares the do’s and don’ts of Instagram reels for business owners.