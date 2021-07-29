Make the connection meaningful: LinkedIn tips for network building

This cheat sheet includes:

Advice on how to strategically use your invite requests;

How to customise invitations to start the relationship right; and

How to avoid messages that instantly turn the reader off from connecting.

Everyone has received a LinkedIn connection request message that makes them want to gag.

Whether it’s ‘I see synergy’ or, ‘I see we have connections in common’, feeling repelled on the first contact is the wrong way to start a business relationship.

This cheat sheet gives you eight simple ways to start the conversation on the right foot, and get the most out of every connection.