This cheat sheet covers:

How Canva automates its paid social advertising;

Adobe’s tech choice for lead capturing; and

The benefits of WordPress and Envato as a combo for your website base.

There are thousands of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) marketing options on the market, making it hard to decide which your business should choose.

This article features the go-to products for five marketing and growth managers working across Canva, Adobe, BugHerd, and as independent consultants.

Each expert shares their most useful product, and why it is crucial to their strategy.