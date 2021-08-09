Cheat sheet: How to build financial incentives that boost performance

This cheat sheet includes:

The way people think money motivates them, versus how it actually does;

Three simple tricks to make bonuses drive performance; and

Why poorly-structured financial incentives can distort your workplace culture.

When it comes to motivating your employees, it’s never a simple function of more money in equals better performance.

If you’re using financial incentives to change behaviour, research from the London School of Economics suggests that selfishness can prevail over fairness as employees compete with each other.

Small benefits more often will keep your employees much happier and motivated, and you need to time the rewards to be as close to the desired behaviour as possible. An end-of-year bonus is disconnected from performance throughout the year but quickly forgotten.