‘Criminals are looking for the easiest payoff’: Six quick fixes to boost your cybersecurity

If you’ve been putting off changes to your company password policy, you’re putting your business in unnecessary risk.

Most cyber criminals are looking for a fast payoff. By making life harder for them, they will be discouraged and will move on, leaving your data alone so you can stay focused on doing what you do best.

Like escaping the cheetah, you just need to run faster than the next person.

It doesn’t have to be difficult. Here are six quick fixes to improve your password security and show cyber criminals that your business is closed to them.

This article explains: