R&D Tax Incentive explained: Here’s what you can claim

This cheat sheet covers:

How to work out if your project qualifies for the R&D Tax Incentive;

The records you need to keep if claiming; and

All the costs you can claim back.

Research and Development (R&D) is much broader than you might think — it’s not just for deep tech, software developers, or biotech companies.

If you’re expanding the technical knowledge on a subject, taking on a financial risk and testing your assumptions in a systematic way, you’re undertaking R&D and may qualify for a tax break.

Considering the R&D Tax Incentive lets you claw back the corporate tax rate plus an 18.5% premium — on eligible costs — it’s well worth applying for.