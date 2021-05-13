Cheat sheet: How to respond to a data breach

Data breaches are increasingly common. When even the most well-funded entities in the country, including the government, suffer from data breaches, it’s hard for smaller businesses to completely insulate themselves from cyberattacks.
What you can do is respond appropriately, meeting your legal and moral obligations to your customers. It’s about minimising harm, and protecting your business.
This article teaches you:
- Your legal obligations in the event of a data breach;
- How the data regulator defines a data breach; and
- The most common data breaches.