Get them talking: Seven strategies for getting separate teams to work effectively in meetings

This article explains:

How to bring up overall participation in meetings;

The value of reconnecting siloed teams; and

Why you need to start with being uncomfortable to achieve change.

When different teams come together in groups, they often operate as separate compartments instead of contributing to the overarching purpose of the company.

This becomes obvious in company-wide meetings, where people will focus on their individual priorities, showing little to no interest in others in the room.

To create a coordinated team you need to generate “cross talk” — conversations among team members about each other’s areas of work.