Get ahead of the curve: Planning for single touch payroll phase two

Originally scheduled for July 1, 2021, phase two of the single touch payroll will now be mandatory on January 1, 2022.
The goal is to make your reporting obligations to government easier, but as with any legislative change, it brings disruption to your business.
SmartCompany Plus helps you get ahead of the switch, by explaining what you’ll need to do.
This cheat sheet simplifies:
- Your reporting obligations, and what you need to record;
- What will replace separation certificates for former employees; and
- The single touch payroll (STP) measures that will remain unchanged.