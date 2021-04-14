Source: Carlo Urrutia/Unsplash

Fast Tools
Tanya Abbey

The leap from sole-trader to small business: Hiring your first employee

Authors
Tanya Abbey
Recruitment & Hiring
articleArticle
5 minute Read

Research shows that leaping from a sole-trader to a micro business with employees increases profit, improves work-life balance, and frees up your time to grow the business.

This guide:

  • Simplifies the process;
  • Helps you avoid common mistakes; and
  • Provides a method for identifying what role you need first.
Join Plus to access
Already a Plus member?

More for you from PLUS