Honesty, humility, optimism: Seven steps to successful networking

Networking allows you to create connections that can spark better opportunities for your business. At its core, networking is about being likeable.
Follow these seven rules and you’ll become a better networker — and get closer to your goals.
This article teaches you:
- Why unvarnished honesty about your weaknesses builds trust;
- How to build the connective bridge between your strengths and the other person’s needs; and
- The importance of starting conversations with sincere enthusiasm around something specific.