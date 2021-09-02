The four key points that judges use to adjudicate business awards

This article explains:

How judges adjudicate fairly;

Why you should always spend more time on the criteria than layout; and

The expectations placed on awards judges.

Renae Kunda’s business Cape York Motorcycle Adventures is a former finalist at the Telstra Business Awards, and now she’s set to judge Telstra’s Best of Business Awards.

Kunda shares what it’s like to be on the other side of the curtain during awards season, and how she’s had to eliminate biases before stepping in.

Before entering awards, it’s worthwhile to understand how the judges will approach your application.