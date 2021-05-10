Undercover boss: How to mystery shop your business to improve results

How can you measure your customer experience without relying on anecdotal staff feedback?

Mystery shopping lets you set customer service expectations, and see how they’re playing out in your business.

Aileen Day is a customer experience expert who has worked with major retail chains such as Bunnings and Officeworks. In this SmartCompany Plus piece, she lays out her methodology for achieving the best results through mystery shoppers.

While her focus may be on physical stores, there are lessons to be learnt for all business owners, and different benchmarks that can be applied for online interactions too.

This article shows you: