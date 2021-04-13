Source: betteratf8/Unsplash

Fast Tools
Carole Staeck

Keep your brand vision sharp: Five things you shouldn’t outsource

Authors
Carole Staeck
Branding
briefingsBriefings
5 minute Read

What parts of your business should be outsourced, and what should you do yourself? By adding a few crucial skills, you can better quality control your brand’s growth.

This piece explains:

  • Why learning social media, and Google Ads is crucial;
  • The need to understand analytics before outsourcing any marketing; and
  • How emulating the competition dilutes your authenticity.
Join Plus to access
Already a Plus member?

More for you from PLUS