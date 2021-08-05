Fear, crisis, failure: How the best entrepreneurs confront ‘the struggle’, and bounce back stronger

This article covers:

Why indecision is worse than a bad decision;

How to push through in your toughest moments by reframing failure; and

How to kill your ideas to save your company.

Every entrepreneur has to confront failure, both in real-time and as a looming possibility over the work you’re building.

The best business leaders have the ability to reframe failure as success, and almost all of them have tackled dark moments when creating the world’s most iconic companies.

Take notes from these nine successful entrepreneurs and arm yourself with the mindset and flexible thinking you’ll need when facing your hardest struggles.