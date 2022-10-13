These founders sold their business, then bought it back. Here’s what they learnt
5 minute Read
Only a small percentage of business owners are foolish or brave enough to buy back their business after a successful exit.
Wine deals site Vinomofo was acquired by Catch Group, then its founders, Andre Eikemeir and Justin Dry, bought it back just one year later.
Locomote, a travel tech startup, was sold and then bought back from the NYSE-listed Travelport by its co-founders and cousins David and Ross Fastuca after four years.
Bag brand Crumpler was sold to private equity, then saved from administration by its original co-founder Dave Roper and his daughter Virginia Martin, seven years later.
