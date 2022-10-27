Five ways to find your business niche and dominate it

Going up against the big players in any industry can be a daunting prospect for startups and small businesses, but there’s a secret to levelling the playing field: specialising. The more niche your business, the easier it is to redefine your unique selling proposition in a narrower field. It’s the magic of making yourself look like a bigger fish in a smaller pond.

Not every niche is lucrative enough to sustain a business, however. So how do you go about identifying gaps in the market that might be worth pursuing? Here are five boxes to tick when you’re on the precipice of launching an idea.