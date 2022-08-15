First-party data: Your eight-point checklist to building, implementing and refining your strategy

When it comes to privacy online, customers are no longer living in the dark ages.

More than ever, they understand and care about their digital data privacy, including who is accessing their data and for what reason. In fact, research shows 81% of surveyed Australians are concerned over the collection and use of their personal data on the internet.

Governments, tech giants and corporations are listening to and acting on these concerns. Even social media companies are rethinking their data collection policies and how they are maintaining relationships with their users.

Enter the debate around third-party cookies and their looming demise in the digital space.