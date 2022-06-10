From one store to $30 million in revenue: Fitstop on how to successfully franchise a business
5 minute Read
Peter Hull turned a small group workout session into a 81-store franchise business, and here he shares lessons on building systems, managing conflict, and picking the best tech.
Five fast tips
1
Make sure your technology investments either improve your systems, or improve your customer experience, rather than just to add options.
Subscribe to keep readingLearn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here