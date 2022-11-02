fitstop

Fitstop CEO Peter Hull. Source: Supplied.

Inspiration
Melissa Iaria

Aussie fitness chain Fitstop is taking on the US with the help of a local industry expert

Authors
Melissa Iaria
Entrepreneurs
4 minute Read

Injury put the brakes on a promising career for athlete Peter Hull, but he turned his pain into a purpose. 

His fast-growing fitness chain Fitstop, which in its early days was run from a tin shed in Brisbane, will take on the US market early next year.

The brand plans to launch in 10 locations in California, with US fitness personality Peter Pisani appointed the North American athletic director.

“It’s pretty exciting,” says managing director Hull, 35.

