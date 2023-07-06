Five keys to cut costs and make your business stronger

By Vinay Couto, Paul Leinwand and Sundar Subramanian

In times of economic uncertainty, many leaders turn to an old standby: cost cutting. When so much in the world feels beyond our control, costs are, to a large extent, controllable. But cutting costs with the singular goal of realising short-term savings is myopic. Whether they’re faced with an urgent need or not, leaders should view each expense line as a precious investment in the business — and recognise how the decision to increase, decrease, or maintain it will shape the company’s future.

Danaher, a global diversified conglomerate based in Washington, DC, is a successful firm that sees costs as investments. Some are good, and some are bad. Danaher doesn’t work to reduce costs; instead it tries to weed out poor investments while keeping the good ones — day in and day out, during both booms and busts.

A key element of its approach involves applying something it calls the Danaher Business System to the steady stream of companies it buys. The system draws on lessons from Danaher’s broad portfolio of businesses — repeatedly — to make operations ever more efficient. “Most managers have a mindset that if you apply a tool once, you’re done,” recalls George Koenigsaecker, who implemented the first version of the system in the 1980s as the president of Danaher’s tool group. Koenigsaecker, now an investor and an expert on lean manufacturing, says a single application of a process improvement might yield a 40% gain in productivity. “But to get the 400% gain, you have to use it at least 10 different times,” he notes. “You must study the process over and over.” At Danaher the drive toward efficiency is relentless, and cultural reminders of it are everywhere. In meetings, for example, executives often ask if the meeting really needs to run as long as it has been scheduled for. The mantra is “waste nothing.”