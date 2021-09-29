Five steps to take before implementing a mandatory vaccine policy

As each state government across Australia begins to unveil roadmaps out of lockdown contingent on vaccination rates, business owners are becoming increasingly anxious as to whether they are required to (or can) force their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

What we’ve seen in these roadmaps is that governments are putting in place mandatory vaccination requirements for certain sectors and locations (such as aged care and quarantine workers), and there are even some restrictions imposed for unvaccinated individuals in attending restaurants, gyms and other public and private settings.

Before employers go ahead and introduce a mandatory vaccine policy, we recommend businesses complete the following: