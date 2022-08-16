Lessons from Walt Disney: How simple tricks of the light can boost your productivity

Our physical environments are full of signals which trigger us in to habitual behaviour patterns. For example, when you see a fresh full glass of water on your desk you’re more likely to drink water than if you have to remember to go to the tap to get some. Once we become aware of triggers in our environment, we can start to design our spaces in a way that support our goals.

Many of the most successful people throughout history have either consciously or subconsciously created environments that have supported their achievements; understanding that when we shift our environment, we also shift our thinking.

Walt Disney frequently changed his environment to encourage different modes of thought. Disney would move to different rooms depending on whether he was trying to take on the role of a ‘dreamer, realist or critic’.

Whilst there are several factors in our environment that we can adjust. There is one factor that has the biggest impact on our productivity and focus and that is light.