How Fonda has retained its customer base despite a changing hospitality industry

There’s no shortage of challenges for the hospitality industry as it seeks to settle into a new normal after years of disruption.

Having dealt with the existential threat posed by the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, those restaurants who were able to survive now face a tight labour market, inflation, and shifting consumer expectations.

Fonda co-founder Tim McDonald says the world hospitality businesses find themselves in today is quite different to that which existed prior to the pandemic. And while that does include those aforementioned challenges, he says the experience of the pandemic has reinvigorated people’s love of going out to eat.

“People seem to have a heightened appreciation of the joy of eating and drinking out,” he said.