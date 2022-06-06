How FoodByUs grew its supplier network from 200 to 2200 in less than 12 months

We’re living in a digital-first world, and tech startups like FoodByUs know how important it is to stay at the forefront of technological innovation.

But is tech the most important aspect of a tech startup? According to co-founder Ben Lipschitz, it isn’t. Instead, the real secret to success is knowing your customers.

Lipschitz went into partnership with co-founders and ex-Menulog executives Tim Chandler and Gary Munitz in 2016 to launch FoodByUs, the ‘one-stop procurement shop’ for SMEs, connecting restaurants, cafes and caterers with thousands of wholesale food and alcohol suppliers.

By using the FoodByUs online marketplace, independent venues can search and compare thousands of products, and are able to see transparent and consistent pricing without the need for credit applications or the purchasing power normally reserved for much larger businesses.