Why former Twitter exec Aliza Knox says we need to retire the term ‘work-life balance’

We’ve all heard the phrase ‘work-life balance.’ It sounds admirable on the face of it. Yes, you need to balance the demands of your career and the pressures and desires you have outside of work. The problem with this formulation is that it suggests that work is in a constant battle with the rest of your life, each side struggling to win. It puts your work and your life on opposite ends of a seesaw — one must be down for the other to be up.

This either/or concept of work and life is a limiting view, and inaccurate. The fact is, embracing your passions outside of work gives you energy and enthusiasm, which you then bring to your job, helping you do it better.

In my new book, Don’t Quit Your Day Job: The 6 mindshifts you need to Rise and Thrive at work, the first essential shift I encourage people to make is to see their work and their life as being part of the same team, not at odds with each other. In my own life, I have been able to hold leadership positions, and do the things that are important to me.

So many people I’ve met believe they’ll come to an ‘either-or’ moment in their careers, a time when one of their most important desires will have to give way.