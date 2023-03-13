Mums & Co

Source: Supplied

Morganne Kopittke

The story of Mums & Co co-founder Carrie Kwan — and her mission to build Australia’s most caring business network for women

Authors
Morganne Kopittke
Growth, Inspirational Women
5 minute Read

Carrie Kwan knows a thing or two about the juggle. She had a toddler to her name and was seven months pregnant with her second son when, in 2016, she co-founded Mums & Co – a support network program for women in business with ‘mumbitions’.

Having successfully founded and grown the popular insider’s digital lifestyle guide, Daily Addict, and being passionate about mentoring female business owners in the early days of their business journey, Kwan was approached by Australia’s largest general insurer IAG to help them create a safe online space for business-owning mums so they could realise their dreams, both in business and in life. 

With a mission to be Australia’s most caring business network, today Mums & Co is a community of 28,000 business-owning women and mothers — representing the 345,000 businesses spearheaded by mothers and 680,000 businesses led by women across Australia.

Building a dream

Mums & Co is run by a small team of four women, co-founder and managing director Carrie Kwan, chief of staff Sarah Nelson, community manager Lucy Kippist, and digital marketing manager Olivia Whiting. They also have access to a trusted pool of product engineers and the support of IAG, experts, partners, and of course, their community.

