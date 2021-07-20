Four steps to negotiating with powerful suppliers

This article explains:

How to add value for a supplier;

How to negotiate as a consortium; and

Why hardball should only be played last.

In many industries, cut-throat pricing models have left only one or two suppliers remaining, effectively creating a monopoly.

As a buyer, you still have crucial leverage in the negotiations — the power to walk away. Use that power wisely by following these four steps.

Ranked from least to most risky, each step is backed up with real-world examples of companies reshaping uneven relationships.