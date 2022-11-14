L-R: Hannah and Rachel Vasicek. Source supplied.

Inspiration
Morganne Kopittke

Francesca Jewellery has donated nearly $1 million to Aussie charities through its Awareness Bracelets. Here’s how it did it

Authors
Morganne Kopittke
5 minute Read

It all started out as just a hobby for sisters and Francesca Jewellery founders Rachel and Hannah Vasicek.

From their early days of selling bracelets at Tasmania’s Salamanca Markets to leading a brand with a huge international online presence, 173,000 Instagram followers and stores in two major Australian cities, Rachel and Hannah are now on track to complete their goal to donate $1 million to Australian charities.

The brand’s current Awareness Bracelet is for breast cancer and this is the fifth year Francesca has collaborated with the National Breast Cancer Association. 

The partnership shows how far the duo have come — just over 10 years ago they were sitting in their parents’ living room making jewellery. Hannah was studying science and law at the time with the end game of being a practising lawyer. Selling jewellery at the Salamanca Markets was simply a way to financially support herself.  

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.