Francesca Jewellery has donated nearly $1 million to Aussie charities through its Awareness Bracelets. Here’s how it did it

It all started out as just a hobby for sisters and Francesca Jewellery founders Rachel and Hannah Vasicek.

From their early days of selling bracelets at Tasmania’s Salamanca Markets to leading a brand with a huge international online presence, 173,000 Instagram followers and stores in two major Australian cities, Rachel and Hannah are now on track to complete their goal to donate $1 million to Australian charities.

The brand’s current Awareness Bracelet is for breast cancer and this is the fifth year Francesca has collaborated with the National Breast Cancer Association.

The partnership shows how far the duo have come — just over 10 years ago they were sitting in their parents’ living room making jewellery. Hannah was studying science and law at the time with the end game of being a practising lawyer. Selling jewellery at the Salamanca Markets was simply a way to financially support herself.