How low sugar confectionery business Funday scored Chemist Warehouse as a stockist mere months after launching

Daniel Kitay has always really liked lollies. But like a lot of Australian kids growing up in the 90s, he wasn’t exactly bombarded with ‘good-for-you’ sweet alternatives or low-sugar confectionery in the market.

With the only options being full-sugar lollies, Kitay’s incessant sweet tooth saw him spend most of his childhood and schooling life being “pretty overweight”, he tells SmartCompany Plus. Kitay decided to make a change after graduating high school; a change that meant going cold turkey on his kryptonite: lollies and chocolate.

And while the change saw Kitay lose 25 kilograms, he also says it was “pretty depressing, because you just don’t get to enjoy anything”.

Years down the track, it was this experience that put Kitay on the quest to “create Australia’s first good-for-you lolly”.