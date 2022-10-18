startup pitch

Source: mimi thian/unsplash.

Finance
Bri Williams

How to get 65% more funding interest in your startup

Bri Williams
As an entrepreneur pitching investors for capital, you have decisions to make about what to include in your presentation. To get potential investors to splash their cash, what features should you focus on? Is it better to explain who else is keen to invest, for example, or talk about how great the product is? It turns out some combinations of features work better than others.

In a randomised field experiment, real investors were pitched a $1 million investment opportunity. Potential investors were delivered the same information using pitches that emphasised slightly different combinations of investment signals. 

Investment signals are what investors look for to determine whether an entrepreneur can deliver on their promise. The aim of the research was to determine whether presenting a particular combination of these signals made the proposal more or less attractive.

In the words of researcher Sofia Bapna, “… it is important for (entrepreneurs) to know which signals are complements. Signals are complements when the effect of the combined signals is greater than the sum of the effects of individual ones.”

