The future of employee upskilling lies in gamified training — here’s why

Corporate training isn’t all fun and games, but maybe it should be. Most of us have (often grudgingly) used corporate learning systems. We skim through the 50-slide PowerPoint decks hoping to correctly guess enough answers to pass so that we can get back to our “real work.” Anything we learn may be forgotten by the time we receive our certificate of completion. But a new study shows that gamified training done right — lessons conducted carefully and over time, incorporating elements such as progression through challenges and levels, instant feedback, points, and competition — can significantly improve employee performance.

The research took place at the professional services firm KPMG. “Leaders had developed a gamified training tool for their employees, but they didn’t want to just roll it out and wonder whether it worked,” explains Ryan Buell, a professor at Harvard Business School and a co-author of the study. “They were committed to rigorously testing the effects.”

The study was conducted among client-facing employees in 24 offices participating in the training, which was rolled out at various times in a randomised order. Called KPMG Globerunner, the training was meant to deepen employees’ awareness and understanding of the firm’s products and services so that they could better identify business opportunities. Employees designed a character for themselves and “raced around the world” answering questions about the firm’s offerings. A correct answer earned travel points that enabled players to progress. Employees could also complete mini-game challenges to earn additional points and unlock new levels. Participation was optional and open-ended; employees could engage with the platform as frequently and for as long as they liked.

To determine the training’s effects, if any, on each office’s performance, the researchers analysed five measures on a monthly basis over 29 months: fees collected, the number of clients served, total business opportunities generated, opportunities generated from existing clients, and opportunities from new clients. To measure each office’s use of the training, they looked at how much time employees spent playing Globerunner and the number of questions they answered. To assess employees’ engagement with their jobs, they calculated the share of people in each office who logged on to the platform at least once (indicating an interest in furthering their skills to help meet KPMG’s goals) and how quickly they did so once the platform was available. Finally, they analysed whether and how much leaders in each office played the game.