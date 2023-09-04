Assist, actionable, asked for: The three A’s of giving feedback to a diverse team

By Erin Meyer

If you’ve picked up a book about raising organisational performance in the past five years, you’ve almost certainly read about the benefits of developing a culture of candid feedback. Kim Scott, a former Google executive, popularised the term “radical candor” in her 2017 book by that name, arguing that even “obnoxiously aggressive” feedback was better than “ruinous empathy” (keeping feedback that could otherwise help colleagues to yourself).

The hedge fund billionaire and Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio went a step further in his book Principles, describing a culture of “radical transparency,” in which employees rate and give feedback about one another’s contributions to meetings on publicly shared documents as the meetings actually take place. And in his 2020 book No Rules Rules (which I coauthored), Reed Hastings, Netflix’s founder and executive chairman, lists candid feedback as one of the top three ingredients of an innovative organisation. A popular motto at Netflix is “Only say about someone what you will say to their face”. If an employee comes to the boss to complain about another employee, the boss is to respond, “What did your colleague say when you gave them that feedback?”

Most employees also recognise the benefits of frank and honest feedback, and they say they want more of it. In a 2019 survey by Zenger Folkman, 94% of 2,700 respondents said they believed corrective feedback improved their performance when it was presented well, while nearly two-thirds agreed with the statement “My performance and possibilities for success in my career would have increased substantially if I had been given more feedback”. The survey’s authors conclude that feedback — done right — can truly be a gift to individuals and organisations.