Grant Petty’s company, Blackmagic Design, has produced exclusive hardware for Apple, along with inventing and manufacturing affordable AV equipment that democratised film and television production for a generation of creatives.

Get insights on:

• Identifying when it’s time for company renewal

• Knowing the difference between ‘failure’ and ‘yet to succeed’

• When to listen to the advice and when to stick to the plan

• Being clear on when it’s time to let people go