Growing pains or culture crisis? Four lessons to keep in mind when growing your business

Mark Zuckerberg said that growing businesses should “move fast and break things”.

This mindset during phases of organisational expansion often rewards innovation, risk taking, autonomous decision making, and favouring progress over process.

But when not kept in check, this mindset can erode organisational alignment between displayed behaviour and company values and derail any success found from growth.

Unless carefully managed, company culture can often be the first casualty in business growth and lead to catastrophic cultural failure in the long term.