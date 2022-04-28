growth-function-organisation

Corporate innovation is an important skill to master for your business. Source: supplied.

Strategy
Ayala Domani

Eight things to consider when looking to grow, transform and find new talent

Authors
Ayala Domani
Business Advice
6 minute Read

I stopped using the term ‘corporate innovation’ a while ago. Why? Because there’s so much ambiguity and ‘theatre’ around the term that it’s become synonymous with lots of activity and no real impact. This was replaced by ‘growth’ or ‘future business’ as corporates learnt from their experiences and tried to better distinguish between activities that generated hype versus those that created real and sustained impact.

Despite the boom and bust of corporate innovation, companies still need to grow, transform and find new talent. As research shows, the message ‘innovate and disrupt your own business or somebody else will’ is a harsh one ⁠— but a reality for many.

There are many strategies available for how to set up and run innovation/growth functions in established organisations. Here are a few practical ideas to consider.

The growth function considerations

1

It’s all about the team

To grow and innovate, you need to find great talent with the right mix of skills. These skills can vary depending on your organisation and initiatives and include: entrepreneurship (Lean Startup), human-centred design, technical knowledge and analytical/investment/business model design. Ensure you reflect diversity in all forms and create small, cross-functional teams. Approach the team set-up as if you are assembling a puzzle and hire for the gaps.

Subscribe to keep reading

Access exclusive funding information, ATO guidance, and founder interviews.
See subscription plans
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.