A step-by-step guide for directors to raise ESG score

ESG has become increasingly prominent, and environmental campaigners more assertive. Environmental issues were behind Mike Canon-Brookes’s involvement with AGL. Activists have attempted to hold Shell’s directors personally liable over the company’s climate transition plans.

This has created a predicament for company directors and officers. It raises the question of how exactly they must approach ESG.

So, let’s look at some concrete steps that directors should take when analysing ESG, and especially environmental and social issues.