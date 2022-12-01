A step-by-step guide to uncovering the bottleneck of your business’ success

The definition of success is often very different for each organisation. Like personal success and achievement — where the individual determines what it means to them and the actions needed to get there — it is up to the company’s owners, founders, or shareholders to decide what organisational success looks like and build a roadmap to achieve it.

Whatever the vision for success is, every organisation, large or small, public or private, is looking for ways to improve performance. For many, the focus has increased enormously following the dramatic impact the pandemic had on how we operate and collaborate as a team.

As organisational performance specialists, we help identify and eliminate bottlenecks that restrict our clients’ potential. While we are engaged in tackling various performance-related concerns, a crucial observation our specialists have made is that regardless of the sector or industry, the issue at the top of their list is often low productivity. With employee performance closely linked, and critical to the company’s overall success, this often becomes the key priority our team must tackle.

To sustainably increase productivity and develop a continuous improvement culture, organisations need to embed a system that will drive operational excellence. No matter the size of the organisation we work with, the first step to operational excellence remains the same: identify the bottlenecks in the workflow that are hampering productivity.