Why hiring “other leaders” helped lifestyle brand for new mothers The Memo grow its revenue 330% in 12 months
5 minute Read
When Kate Casey was pregnant with her first child and balancing a demanding role, she visited the warehouse of one of the major ‘big box’ baby retailers.
It was, in a word, overwhelming.
“Where do I even begin? There’s so many options. What are these products?” Casey tells SmartCompany Plus, of the avalanche of panicked thoughts that ran through her mind.
To make matters worse, “no one helped me”.
