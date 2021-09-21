Hiring in the COVID era: Four strategies recruiters are using to overcome pandemic challenges

The effects of the global pandemic on hiring practices have touched every industry though not uniformly, with sectors such as information technology and e-commerce witnessing a boom.

In Australia, the closure of international borders has led to a smaller talent pool, while the uncertainty of the pandemic created a reluctance among workers to leave their current employer.

Stay-at-home orders meant employers could only gauge a potential candidate’s suitability for a role in virtual meetings, taking the benefits of in-person communication out of the interview equation.