How to be a 21st-century leader using this three-step process

By Herminia Ibarra, Claudius A. Hildebrand and Sabine Vinck

Executives have always been — and always will be — expected to produce results. But today they’re expected to produce them in a fundamentally different way. Gone are the days of the heroic individual leading from the front. Instead, in most corporations decision-making has become decentralised, and leaders are now supposed to empower and enable their people. Because of that, they’ve had to give up considerable control. As Raffaella Sadun and her colleagues reported in this magazine (see “The C-Suite Skills That Matter Most,” July–August 2022), people skills — often described as “soft skills” — are now especially critical for leaders.

We’ve observed ample evidence of this new reality in our work as researchers, coaches, and leadership advisers. And we’ve also observed that executives are having a hard time adapting to it. For starters, the terms “soft skills” and “people skills” are used to refer to a wide range of competencies and capabilities, leaving many executives confused about what exactly they entail. (For more on this, see the sidebar “What Kind of People Skills Do You Need?”) In addition, few aspiring CEOs entering the succession process have mastered the complete array of these skills, and few newly appointed CEOs have them fully ready to deploy. That shouldn’t be surprising. No leader who has built a career on making expert contributions and exercising hands-on control can be expected to make the leap overnight to a people-centric style.

Yet reliable information about how to acquire people skills is scant. To find out more — about what skills executives struggle to learn and what learning strategies pay off — we analysed assessment, development, and interview data gathered by Spencer Stuart, one of the world’s top leadership advisory firms. Most Fortune 500 companies partner with advisers like Spencer Stuart to discover and develop succession candidates, so this data can be considered strong evidence of today’s leadership requirements.