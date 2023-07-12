How a $100,000 ATO tax bill and sneaky employees made me rethink my ‘busyness’
By 2014, my accreditation business had 14 staff, 100 clients and $2 million in revenue. Our core products at the time were writing operations manuals, conducting audits, and delivering occupational health and safety training. All the metrics I valued were ticking up, the clients were satisfied and my staff enjoyed the culture we had created. I was as busy as a one-armed brick layer, but I was happy. The business was going great guns.
To celebrate landing a new contract, I went out to a nice restaurant with my wife and three other couples. There was a bit of one-upmanship going on with the men in the group, each of whom owned a small business.
‘We just took on a new hire,’ said one. ‘A fabulous guy. We poached him from an international investment bank. He’s expensive, but worth it.’
‘We just moved to a new office,’ said another. ‘Twice the size of what we had to accommodate all our new staff. We’ll probably have to move again now we’ve won this monster contract.’
