How Aussie coffee liqueur Mr Black is taking over the US

It’s been 10 years since Sydneysider and industrial designer Tom Baker met Central Coast distiller Phillip Moore and tasted his coffee liqueur.

Back in 2013 a drink like this was not on the radar of the Australian palate but Baker’s obsession with good coffee told him otherwise.

The then 23-year-old millennial had been consuming espressos since he was 12 and assured Moore that not only would the Australian coffee drinking fraternity embrace the product, but that “every bar and restaurant in the world needed this on their shelf”.