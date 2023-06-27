How Booktopia is making the most of the Covid book boom and marketing to “eclectic audience tastes”
The pandemic has changed various aspects of our lives irreversibly. Whether it is hybrid working, a shift to work-from-home altogether, or an increased affinity towards online shopping, its effect on our lives is extremely visible and potent. This has, undoubtedly, had wide-ranging ramifications for businesses as well. Many brands marked a sharp pivot towards online sales channels during this time, while many existing online retailers built on their reputations to spur sales and growth.
But as the world adjusts to the new ‘normal’, how are such online retailers and brands remaining relevant for their audience? In this interview with SmartCompany Plus, Adam Freedman, head of brand at Booktopia, shares his insights on this change, #BookTok, marketing a business online, and his tips for creating a seamless customer experience.
The Covid effect and rise of #BookTok
Founded in 2004, the ASX-listed Booktopia recorded a 35% increase in revenue between 2020 to 2021. Freedman credits this to customers who were seeking different forms of entertainment and inspiration. At this point, “we positioned ourselves as a platform that could meet this demand”, he says. Investing in an extensive library and fast shipping also proved to be a game changer as it resulted in “orders being dispatched to Booktopia customers on average every 3.9 seconds”.
What was worth noting was the rise of #BookTok and #Bookstagram during this time. So much so that Freedman says it gave “rise to genres and authors that may not ordinarily have had as much fame and popularity as they may otherwise had through more ‘traditional’ marketing channels and campaigns”.
