How Booktopia is making the most of the Covid book boom and marketing to “eclectic audience tastes”

The pandemic has changed various aspects of our lives irreversibly. Whether it is hybrid working, a shift to work-from-home altogether, or an increased affinity towards online shopping, its effect on our lives is extremely visible and potent. This has, undoubtedly, had wide-ranging ramifications for businesses as well. Many brands marked a sharp pivot towards online sales channels during this time, while many existing online retailers built on their reputations to spur sales and growth.

But as the world adjusts to the new ‘normal’, how are such online retailers and brands remaining relevant for their audience? In this interview with SmartCompany Plus, Adam Freedman, head of brand at Booktopia, shares his insights on this change, #BookTok, marketing a business online, and his tips for creating a seamless customer experience.